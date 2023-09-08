Emmanuel Babayaro explains why Super Eagles must approach São Tomé match like World Cup Final

Sept.8,2023.

Former Super Eagles player, Emmanuel Babayaro has explained why he thinks the Super Eagles should approach Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe like a World Cup final.

Nigeria will round off their Group A qualifiers against already eliminated São Tomé inside the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

In the reverse fixture, Nigeria thrashed São Tomé 10-0 with Victor Osimhen scoring four goals.

Despite the game not having much of a consequence due to the fact Nigeria has already qualified for AFCON, Babayaro urged the Eagles to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Babayaro, a one time member of the U-23 Eagles that won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic game, the reason Ronaldo has scored many goals is because of the seriousness he gives every game, no matter the opposition.

“It should be a game that we should go with all seriousness, give it everything that it takes,” Babayaro said on Brila FM.

“We should play as serious as we play a World Cup final because at the end of the day what it means is that if we probably would beat them 10, we might be able to beat them a 30, why not if we can do so.

“Today, with all due respect to Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s competing as the highest goal scorer in the world but if you look at the record of some of the funny countries Portugal were able to play that’s where he got those goals.

“And what that says is that it’s against those small countries he goes with seriousness, intent and purpose and that’s exactly how we should approach the game against São Tomé.“(www.naija247news.com)