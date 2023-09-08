Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Emmanuel Babayaro explains why Super Eagles must approach São Tomé match like World Cup Final

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept.8,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Super Eagles player, Emmanuel Babayaro has explained why he thinks the Super Eagles should approach Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe like a World Cup final.

Nigeria will round off their Group A qualifiers against already eliminated São Tomé inside the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

In the reverse fixture, Nigeria thrashed São Tomé 10-0 with Victor Osimhen scoring four goals.

Despite the game not having much of a consequence due to the fact Nigeria has already qualified for AFCON, Babayaro urged the Eagles to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Babayaro, a one time member of the U-23 Eagles that won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic game, the reason Ronaldo has scored many goals is because of the seriousness he gives every game, no matter the opposition.

“It should be a game that we should go with all seriousness, give it everything that it takes,” Babayaro said on Brila FM.

“We should play as serious as we play a World Cup final because at the end of the day what it means is that if we probably would beat them 10, we might be able to beat them a 30, why not if we can do so.

“Today, with all due respect to Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s competing as the highest goal scorer in the world but if you look at the record of some of the funny countries Portugal were able to play that’s where he got those goals.

“And what that says is that it’s against those small countries he goes with seriousness, intent and purpose and that’s exactly how we should approach the game against São Tomé.“(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FAAN begins airlines’ relocation to new international terminal
Next article
Gunmen set Catholic Parish residence ablaze, kill seminarian in Kaduna
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“The Real Housewives of Lagos”will premier Sept. 29 – Showmax

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Showmax, an online movie streaming platform,...

Election Petition Not Won By Propaganda Or On Social Media’ – Wike Throws More Jabs

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 8,2023. The immediate past governor of Rivers State and...

Africa’s largest Wireless Company Makes Deal with American Tower to Operate its Nigerian Towers

Naija247news, New York -
MTN Group Ltd., Africa's largest wireless firm, has announced...

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits back at Neymar for saying he and Lionel Messi ‘went through hell’ in Paris

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept,8,2023. Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hit back at...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“The Real Housewives of Lagos”will premier Sept. 29 – Showmax

Entertainment 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Showmax, an online movie streaming platform,...

Election Petition Not Won By Propaganda Or On Social Media’ – Wike Throws More Jabs

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 8,2023. The immediate past governor of Rivers State and...

Africa’s largest Wireless Company Makes Deal with American Tower to Operate its Nigerian Towers

Big Tech 0
MTN Group Ltd., Africa's largest wireless firm, has announced...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights