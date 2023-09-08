Menu
Politics & Govt News

Election Petition Not Won By Propaganda Or On Social Media’ – Wike Throws More Jabs

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 8,2023.

The immediate past governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike stated that election petitions are not won by propaganda or on social media but are decided by facts and evidence.

Wike commended the Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PECPC) for painstakingly addressing the items from the preliminary objections to the motions, down to the objections on documents and exhibits, down to substantial issues.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made this known on Thursday when he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme in Abuja.

He said: “I have always told people that an election petition is not like any other case; it’s a special area; it is not by propaganda, it is not won on social media, it is the presentation of evidence, facts.

“I sat down for not less than 10 hours. Look at how the justices painstakingly took each item one by one, from the preliminary objections to the motions, down to the objections on documents and exhibits, down to substantial issues.”

Speaking further, the minister said he did not support his party and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, at the tribunal because their position on the 2023 presidential election was wrong.

The former governor of Rivers State added: “I believe their position was wrong; I believe in equity, I believe in fairness, I believe in justice.”(www.naija247news.com)

Africa’s largest Wireless Company Makes Deal with American Tower to Operate its Nigerian Towers
“The Real Housewives of Lagos”will premier Sept. 29 – Showmax
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

