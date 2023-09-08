Menu
Nigeria Police Force

DSS Operative Allegedly Shoots Tailor, One Other In Abuja

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Two people were yesterday injured after an operative of the Department of State Service allegedly shot at a man in a market in the Garki 2 area of Abuja.

It was gathered that a woman had invited a DSS operative to accost a tailor she had given clothes to work on, after having delayed the job for some time.

In a bid to avoid being manhandled by the DSS operative, the tailor ran away but he was shot in the leg allegedly by the DSS operative, while a bullet also hit a girl nearby.

READ ALSO: Police Quell Disruption At Abuja Market

Consequently, the other tailors in the market descended on the shooter and beat him up, as well as the police outpost in the market after the police officers there came to the aide of the DSS operative.

The police thereafter reinforced and returned to the market, firing teargas to disperse the angry tailors.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command in a statement explained that normalcy has been restored to the area and weapons used during the altercation have been recovered.

