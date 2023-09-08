Menu
Court upholds Ned Nwoko’s victory

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 8,2023.

The victory of Senator Ned Nwoko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta North Senatorial Election held on February 25, 2023, has been upheld by the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

A three-man panel led by Justice Catherine Ogunsola dismissed the petition filed by Ken Kanmma of the Labour Party (LP) for lack of merit.

They held that the petitioner failed to prove his case as he could not tender before the tribunal any relevant document to prove a case of non-compliance as contained in the petition.

The tribunal also dismissed a petition from the All Progressive Congress (APC) filed by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi against Ned Nwoko. The petition was dismissed by the Tribunal and a cost of N500,000 awarded against the petitioner.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

