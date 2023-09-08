Menu
Bruce Springsteen Postpones US Concerts Due To Illness

By: News Wire

Date:

Legendary American rock singer Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday announced he was postponing his September concerts in the United States to be treated for peptic ulcer disease.
“The decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows,” Springsteen’s team said on Instagram.
Nicknamed “The Boss”, the 73-year-old rock veteran said he was “heartbroken” to have to postpone his shows.
“We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some,” he wrote.
He added: “We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”
Springsteen has been on tour with his “E Street Band” since the start of the year.
In August, he postponed two shows due to an unspecified illness.
Author of mega hits like “Streets of Philadelphia” and “Dancing in the Dark,” Springsteen has sold more than 150 million records.
According to Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside stomach lining and the upper portion of the small intestine. The most common symptom is abdominal pain.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

