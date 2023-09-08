Menu
Political parties

Atiku Boasts PDP is the mother of APC, others

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar proudly stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the originator of all major political parties in Nigeria, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku made this confident declaration during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, in response to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

He called upon PDP members to maintain their unwavering support for the party and reminded those who have strayed to other parties that the PDP is the root from which they sprang.

Atiku stated, “Let me finally give hope to some of the delusional or disappointed members of our party. I am one of the foundational members of this party, and I’m still strong. This party gave birth to any other party you can think of in this country today, whether you are APC, APM, or any other party—your political lineage traces back to the PDP.”

He emphasized the importance of loyalty to the PDP, highlighting its historical significance as the oldest party in Nigeria. Atiku encouraged party members to uphold this legacy, foster national unity, and promote cohesion, concluding that there’s every reason to take pride in being a member of the PDP.

