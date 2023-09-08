Menu
Political parties

APC Congratulates Tinubu On Court Win, Tells Nigerians To Join Nation-Building

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu for his win at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), calling on Nigerians to join in building a “prosperous nation”
The court had on Wednesday affirmed Tinubu’s win in the February 2023 polls, throwing petitions from Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
Hours after the victory, the APC NWC, arising from its press conference on Thursday, said lays further credence to the acceptability of its then-presidential flagbearer.
“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress congratulates His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his resounding victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT),” APC’s NWC said in a statement signed by its National Secretary Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru.
“Having meticulously adjudicated all the petitions brought before it by aggrieved parties and entered judgement in favour of our great party, the PEPT has reaffirmed the mandate handed our party and its Presidential Candidate, now President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by millions of Nigerians through the ballot on February 25, 2023.
This epochal judgement has reinforced our democracy and underscored the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary.”
“As we soldier on in the business of governance, the APC will stay focused and resolute in fostering unity and improving the quality of life of all Nigerians as enshrined in the eight-point agenda of this administration,” it added.
“We enjoin all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political leanings to join hands with us in this onerous but patriotic task of building a better, more prosperous nation.”

Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

