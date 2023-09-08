All The Stubborn Clients Will Pay You – Pastor Spotted Openly Praying For Yahoo Boy

Sept.8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Nigerian pastor causes a stir online after being photographed praying for a Yahoo boy to cash out in broad daylight.

While onlookers looked on, the clergyman was observed praying for the online fraudster in the street.

The young boy could be seen kneeling on the ground while the preacher showered prayers on him in the footage that went viral on social media.

Snatches of his prayer ask the yahoo boy’s client to pay him by any means necessary, and he ends the prayers with a roaring amen.(www.naija247news.com)