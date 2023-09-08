Menu
Search
Subscribe
Religion

All The Stubborn Clients Will Pay You – Pastor Spotted Openly Praying For Yahoo Boy

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept.8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Nigerian pastor causes a stir online after being photographed praying for a Yahoo boy to cash out in broad daylight.

While onlookers looked on, the clergyman was observed praying for the online fraudster in the street.

The young boy could be seen kneeling on the ground while the preacher showered prayers on him in the footage that went viral on social media.

Snatches of his prayer ask the yahoo boy’s client to pay him by any means necessary, and he ends the prayers with a roaring amen.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Tinubu’s townhall meeting with Nigerians in India
Next article
AIICO Insurance Plc announces appointment of Gbenga Ilori as Executive Director
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I Knew He Won’t Win” – Wike Says Obi’s Supporters Don’t Know Politics

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept.8,2023. The immediate past Governor of Rivers and now minister...

Minister of Interior tells immigration to clear backlog of passport applications

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept.8,2023. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has again given...

State Governors pardon 500 inmates in 8 months

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Past and present governors have pardoned...

AIICO Insurance Plc announces appointment of Gbenga Ilori as Executive Director

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. AIICO Insurance Plc has notified the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I Knew He Won’t Win” – Wike Says Obi’s Supporters Don’t Know Politics

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept.8,2023. The immediate past Governor of Rivers and now minister...

Minister of Interior tells immigration to clear backlog of passport applications

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept.8,2023. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has again given...

State Governors pardon 500 inmates in 8 months

Nigeria 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Past and present governors have pardoned...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights