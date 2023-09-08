Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Africa’s largest Wireless Company Makes Deal with American Tower to Operate its Nigerian Towers

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

MTN Group Ltd., Africa’s largest wireless firm, has announced that American Tower Corp. will assume control of its Nigerian tower operations from IHS Holding Ltd. starting in 2025. This decision stems from the expiration of leases for approximately 2,500 network sites in Nigeria, MTN’s largest market, in 2024 and 2025.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

MTN Group issued a tender for the tower contract, and American Tower Corp. (ATC) emerged as the preferred tower company for these sites due to its superior bid submission, as per MTN’s filing on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

This development follows a boardroom dispute between IHS Towers and MTN Group regarding MTN’s desire for greater control over the tower company. While MTN holds a 26% stake in IHS Towers, it only controls 20% of the voting share. In 2022, MTN completed a deal with IHS to acquire over 5,700 tower sites in South Africa, leading to the current governance dispute.

This agreement has significant implications for IHS Towers, as Nigeria represents its largest market by revenue, primarily driven by its relationship with MTN. ATC, a formidable African competitor, could pose challenges to IHS Towers, especially in the wake of a 9.4% revenue decline in the first quarter of 2023, attributed to the devaluation of the naira.

MTN Nigeria has also reported a foreign exchange loss, leading to a 64% profit decline in its 2023 second-quarter report.

Previously, American Tower acquired MTN’s stake in tower operations in Uganda and Ghana.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits back at Neymar for saying he and Lionel Messi ‘went through hell’ in Paris
Next article
Election Petition Not Won By Propaganda Or On Social Media’ – Wike Throws More Jabs
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“The Real Housewives of Lagos”will premier Sept. 29 – Showmax

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Showmax, an online movie streaming platform,...

Election Petition Not Won By Propaganda Or On Social Media’ – Wike Throws More Jabs

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 8,2023. The immediate past governor of Rivers State and...

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits back at Neymar for saying he and Lionel Messi ‘went through hell’ in Paris

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept,8,2023. Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hit back at...

Gunmen set Catholic Parish residence ablaze, kill seminarian in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Catholic Parish house in Kamantan,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“The Real Housewives of Lagos”will premier Sept. 29 – Showmax

Entertainment 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Showmax, an online movie streaming platform,...

Election Petition Not Won By Propaganda Or On Social Media’ – Wike Throws More Jabs

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 8,2023. The immediate past governor of Rivers State and...

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits back at Neymar for saying he and Lionel Messi ‘went through hell’ in Paris

FootBall 0
Sept,8,2023. Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hit back at...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights