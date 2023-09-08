AFCON23Q: Gov. Eno Visits Super Eagles Camp, Assures Team Of Support

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has visited the Super Eagles camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sao Tomé and Principe, assuring them of the government’s support.

In his interaction with the Super Eagles contingent at their Four Points by Sheraton Hotel camp, at Ikot Ekpene on Thursday, Governor Eno welcomed the team to the peaceful and hospitable ambiance of the state and assured them of security and safety.

The Governor congratulated the players for making it to the national team and encouraged them to play their best to make the country proud, assuring that he would continue to show solidarity with the team throughout their stay.

He noted that football remains a major unifier in the country, describing it as an exemplary sport that is worthy of emulation.

“We welcome you very warmly to our state. As a matter of fact, this is one of the beauties of football as it brings all of us together as Nigerians, and then brings all of our players from their different clubs as they put on the Nigerian jerseys and the Nigerian spirit.

“Such a warm fantasy, the cooperation, the unity that exists when you get out there in the field, playing as a nation. That’s where politicians should learn from what you guys are doing by just flying the Nigerian flag, even though you are from different clubs,” he stated.

Governor Eno thanked the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, for choosing Uyo as the venue for the Super Eagles home encounter.

This, he stressed, the state does not take for granted as it will bring the world’s attention to Akwa Ibom within the period.

“So, I thought I need to give it the attention it deserves by coming down here to welcome you, see how you are doing, and see what we can do to ensure that you are in the right state of mind to win the march on Sunday,” he added.

He clarified that Ikot Ekpene, where they camp, is less than 10 minutes from the venue of the match and that the state can boast of excellent road infrastructure that guarantees such convenience.

The NFF Deputy Secretary General and leader of the Super Eagles contingent, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme, thanked Governor Eno for the warm reception accorded the team since their arrival in the state and expressed appreciation to him for showing deep concern to the team by visiting them in camp soon after their arrival in the state.

He was optimistic that the team will continue to enjoy such a warm welcome in Uyo in subsequent home matches as it prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.