Security News

Two suspects arrested over truck driver’s death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 7, 2023.

Lagos State Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to be involved in the killing of a truck driver at Mile 2 area of the state.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to newsmen.

Hundeyin said that the truck had been towed to the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) yard in Oshodi.

“Two suspects have been arrested and they are helping the police in ongoing investigation,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

