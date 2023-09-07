Tribunal: Judiciary Right When Obi Reclaimed Mandate As Gov, Wrong When He Lost – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister and a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared his views on recent judicial decisions and election outcomes during an exclusive appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today program. Wike expressed contrasting opinions regarding the judiciary’s role in different cases.

He cited the example of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), who successfully reclaimed his mandate as the governor of Anambra State in 2007 with the help of the judiciary. Wike questioned whether Obi had paid any bribes during that process and highlighted the judiciary’s role in upholding Obi’s victory.

However, Wike voiced his disagreement with the judiciary’s decision in the recent presidential Tribunal ruling. The Tribunal, after a 12-hour marathon judgment, dismissed the petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the petitions of the LP and Peter Obi. The ruling affirmed the victory of Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State, in the presidential election.

Both Atiku and Obi rejected the Tribunal’s verdict and pledged to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

Wike, known for his realism, stated that he had supported Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 poll and believed that Obi wouldn’t win the election. He acknowledged that it was a tough election and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Wike also emphasized the influence of factors like ethnicity and religion in Nigerian politics, beyond competence, especially in the context of generational change.

In summary, Wike’s comments reflected his contrasting views on the judiciary’s role in different cases, highlighting the complexities of Nigerian politics and election outcomes.