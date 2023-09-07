Stock market declines by 0.07%,21 stocks shed weight

September 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined as 21 stocks closed the day lower

The All Share Index dropped by 0.07% to close at 68,286.28 points from the previous close of 68,334.68 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.07% to close at N37.374 trillion from the previous close of N37.400 trillion, thereby shedding N26 billion.

An aggregate of 378.7 million units of shares were traded in 7,671 deals, valued at N5.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 30 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Guinea Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.33 from the previous close of 0.30.

Beta Glass, Carverton and Oando among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91%, 9.84% and 9.70% respectively.

Percentage Losers

VERITALS KAITAL led other price decliners as it shed 7.69% of its share price to close at N0.24 from the previous close of N0.26.

Linkage Assurance and Cornerstone Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.56% and 5.06% respectively.

Volume Drivers

OANDO traded about 83.5 million units of its shares in 539 deals, valued at N609 million.

UBA traded about 35 million units of its shares in 292 deals, valued at N527 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 26.6 million units of its shares in 472 deals, valued at N177.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).