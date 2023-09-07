Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

“Some people’s dream is to make sure you are not successful”- Comedian Destalker

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Stand-up comedian, Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as Destalker, has accused senior colleagues, Basketmouth and Gordons, of being against his growth in the comedy industry.

He made the allegations while appearing in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

According to him, his name was struck out in the past with some prospective sponsors referencing his senior colleagues.

He queried how a comedian who has bagged the title of Best Comedian for five years could not get sponsors for his shows.

“How can I win best comedian for five years, I do show, no sponsor?

“I wrote proposals, there are companies that agreed to come in, but they would say, ‘Okay, I will talk to some of your senior colleagues.’ That is my problem.

“Somebody called me one day and said, ‘What do you have with Basketmouth?’ I said nothing and he said go and beg him,” Destalker alleged.

On allegations that he is using voodoo, Destalker said, “When Akpororo dey hot, I believe say he was using something. Everybody wants to be successful. Your dream is to become successful. Now, do you know some people’s dream is to make sure you are not successful?”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Hermoso Accuses Rubiales of Sexual Assault for World Cup Kiss
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Hermoso Accuses Rubiales of Sexual Assault for World Cup Kiss

Peters Anene, News Editor -
September 7,2023. Spain’s Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of...

Naira depreciates by 3.6% against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira depreciated against the Dollar...

UNICEF,Global Fund partner to upgrade Enugu State medical store

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) partner...

Stock market declines by 0.07%,21 stocks shed weight

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Hermoso Accuses Rubiales of Sexual Assault for World Cup Kiss

2023 Women's World Cup 0
September 7,2023. Spain’s Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of...

Naira depreciates by 3.6% against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira depreciated against the Dollar...

UNICEF,Global Fund partner to upgrade Enugu State medical store

Health news 0
September 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) partner...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights