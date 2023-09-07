Senior Advocate Criticizes INEC’s Role in Presidential Election Tribunal Verdict

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has raised concerns about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the recent Presidential Election Tribunal (PEPT) verdict. Adegboruwa’s comments came in response to the Tribunal’s decision to dismiss petitions from Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party challenging Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February election.

In a statement, Adegboruwa expressed his opinion that INEC played a contentious role in the proceedings, making it difficult for petitioners to challenge election outcomes successfully. He suggested that the burden placed on petitioners was nearly insurmountable and that INEC’s actions appeared biased.

Adegboruwa called for the unbundling of INEC to enhance its independence, impartiality, and effectiveness. He emphasized that without reforming INEC, election outcomes may continue to be upheld in the tribunal, regardless of the circumstances.

The recent PEPT verdict has sparked disagreement, with the PDP and Labour Party rejecting the decision and considering their legal options.