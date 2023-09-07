Menu
Political parties

Sanwo-Olu Vs Obasa Crisis Deepens as Lagos Assembly Rejects Governor’s Commissioner-Nominees, Confirms 15

By: The Editor

Date:

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 15 out of the second batch of 18 commissioner-nominees recently sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The Assembly also rejected two of the commissioner-nominees sent by the governor.
The confirmation and rejection happened after the Chief Whip and Chairman of the screening committee, Mojeed Fatai, laid a report of the exercise before the House.
At a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers rejected the nomination of Olalere Odusote and Samuel Egube.
The House resolved to step down the confirmation of Sule Akibu for another legislative day.
Obasa, commended the committee saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at plenary.
Those confirmed include:
Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen
Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi
Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi
Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola
Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem
Mrs. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe
Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada
Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare
Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho
Mr. Mosopefoluwa George
Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi
Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola
Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

The Editor
The Editor

