News Analysis

PENGASSAN rejects NAOC sale, plans shutdown

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has issued a threat to withdraw its members from all offices and oil fields in response to Oando Plc’s purchase of Eni Nigeria and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited. Eyong Survival, the Branch Chairman of Agip Group PENGASSAN in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, conveyed this ultimatum.

The association strongly opposes Oando’s acquisition of these oil firms, citing a lack of consultation or advance notice to the union. They express concern that over 3,000 indigenous workers may lose their jobs due to the sale of Eni Nigeria.

Survival revealed that the union had engaged with the company’s management when rumors of the sale to Oando became public knowledge. However, the managing director purportedly denied any such plans. The sale of NAOC JV assets, which include OML 60, 61, 62, and 63 covering regions in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, and Imo states, was announced without addressing the workers’ financial obligations like their employee savings plan, pension, and gratuity.

The chairman emphasized that the union, as the workers’ representative, was not informed in advance of the sales agreement. He also noted that the announcement had caused health challenges for some NAOC workers. The union demands due process from Eni management and has called for a complete withdrawal of its members from the company’s offices and field locations until a suitable agreement is reached.

This withdrawal action has already impacted gas supply to Indorama, suspended daily oil production of 30,000 barrels of crude, cut off approximately 10mscf of LNG gas to NLNG, and shut down around 350MW of Okpai IPP power to the national grid. Additionally, the management had previously withdrawn all Italian expatriates from field locations before the announcement of the NAOC JV sale.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

