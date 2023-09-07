Obi Rejects Presidential Tribunal Judgment, Heads To Supreme Court

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court on the February 25, 2023 poll, describing it as against justice.

Obi, who spoke on Thursday in Onitsha, acknowledged the Tribunal’s adherence to statutory time frame and expressed respect for the court’s views and rulings but disagreed with the judgment’s rationale and final conclusions.

He announced his intention, in his capacity as a presidential candidate and on behalf of the Labour Party, to immediately challenge the judgment through the appellate process, as permitted by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Highlighting the fact that the Tribunal is not the ultimate authority in this matter, Obi emphasised that the responsibility now rests with the Supreme Court, which he expressed confidence in.

He urged Nigerians to maintain their focus, steadfastness, and commitment to peaceful processes while emphasising the importance of adhering to the rule of law.

He made it clear that the matter has not yet reached its logical conclusion.

Obi revealed that his legal team has already received firm instructions to file an appeal against the Tribunal’s decision.

He expressed unwavering determination in his pursuit of justice, not only for himself but also for the multitude of supporters across the nation whose electoral mandate he said was unjustly thwarted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi underscored the pivotal role of solid national institutions and the public’s confidence in them for a thriving democracy.

He pointed out that electoral litigations could be significantly reduced if INEC discharged its statutory functions transparently and fairly. However, when such bodies falter, as he said, INEC did in this case, the judiciary becomes an imperative recourse.

In closing, Obi extended his gratitude to every Nigerian who supported his campaign for a New Nigeria built on principles of fairness, equity, justice, the rule of law, peace, prosperity, inclusiveness, sustainable growth, and development.

He specifically thanked his legal team, the Labour Party, the “Obidient Family”, and all those who steadfastly attended the court proceedings.

