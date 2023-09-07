Nigeria’s local refining capacity crashes to 6,000b/d – OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil refining capacity has seen a significant decline, falling to just 6,000 barrels per day, as per data from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). In its latest Annual Statistical Bulletin for 2023, OPEC reported that Nigeria’s refining capacity dropped from 33,000 bpd in 2018 to the current 6,000 bpd in 2022. This represents a 33 percent decrease from 2021 when it stood at 5,000 bpd. Notably, Nigeria holds the distinction of having the lowest refining capacity among OPEC member nations, with an average of 10,600 bpd over the past five years.

This alarming trend has raised concerns about Nigeria’s continued reliance on petroleum product imports, despite owning government-owned refineries. In stark contrast, Saudi Arabia leads OPEC in refining capacity, boasting an average of 2.6 million barrels per day.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd ceased its petrol subsidy program in June due to the significant costs associated with petrol imports. This policy shift resulted in a drastic increase in petrol prices, surging from N189 per litre to as high as N617 per litre. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the price of petrol surged by approximately 215 percent within the past year.

In May, the Senate disclosed that Nigeria had invested over N11.35tn in refurbishing its three ailing refineries over the past decade. However, the government still heavily relies on the Dangote Refinery, in which it holds a 20 percent stake. The NNPCL’s spokesperson, Garba-Deen Muhammad, explained that the company was compelled to import fuel due to the limitations of domestic refineries. However, they anticipated a reduction in fuel imports once the Dangote Refinery began producing refined petroleum products.

Nevertheless, there is uncertainty regarding when the Dangote Refinery will commence operations. Experts and industry insiders stress the importance of reviving local refining to ensure a sustainable solution. While some advocate for local refineries, others suggest exploring alternatives like Compressed Natural Gas to address the challenges in the petroleum industry.