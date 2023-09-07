Menu
Political parties

“Nigerians have spoken, and the court has affirmed it,” Wike reacts to Tribunal ruling

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister and a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has praised the Presidential Election Petitions Court for upholding President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25th presidential election. Wike’s remarks came during an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, following the court’s lengthy ruling.

“Nigerians have spoken, and the court has affirmed it,” Wike remarked, expressing his satisfaction with the court’s decision.

Wike specifically commended the five-member panel of the Tribunal, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, for their meticulous handling of the case. He expressed his belief that President Tinubu had won the election fairly and extended his congratulations to the President and Vice President Shettima for their victory.

In addition to praising the judiciary’s improved performance, Wike urged the petitioners, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to collaborate with the Tinubu administration.

Wike, a member of the G5 faction within the PDP, had previously acknowledged supporting Tinubu and opposing Atiku in the last presidential election.

