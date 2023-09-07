‘Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass’ – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, said that outcome of elections in Nigeria is determined by the most rugged individual or political entity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a series of tweets on his X handle on Wednesday, the singer made a comment about the Nigerian electoral processes amid the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He said: “Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass.”

In another post, he also called for unity in the political system, saying:

“A divided house cannot stand …… everybody long throat .. well.”

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal convened in Abuja on Wednesday to rule in the charges brought by the standard bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Justice Haruna Tsammani’s five-man-led tribunal has ruled in favour of Tinubu over the 25% victory claimed by Obi in the presidential election and Chicago’s drug-dealing forfeiture brought by Atiku, among others.