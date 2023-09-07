Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates by 3.6% against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated against the Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market on Wednesday, September 6.

The Nigerian currency lost 3.6 per cent or N26.62 against the greenback in the midweek session to close at N771.59/$1 versus Tuesday’s value of N744.97/$1.

According to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, increased by 2.7 per cent or $1.7 million to $65.30 million from the $63.60 million reported a day earlier.

Similarly, the local currency shed N5 against its American counterpart yesterday in parallel market to trade at N925/$1 compared with the previous day’s N920/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

