My rivalry with Messi is over – Ronaldo

Al-Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has said his rivalry with Lionel Messi “is gone” having both already “changed the history of football.”

The two footballers have dominated for over a decade.

Between themselves, Ronaldo and Messi have won a combined 79 trophies and are the only two players to have scored over 800 goals each.

“I don’t see things like that, the rivalry is gone,” Ronaldo said.

“It was good, the spectators liked it.

“Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi and vice versa. We’ve done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that’s the most important thing,” he added.

Ronaldo left European football for Saudi Arabia in January this year, after his contract at Manchester United was terminated.

Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup, joined Inter Miami CF in June as a free agent after two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.

He became the most decorated football player when he won his 44th trophy after helping the MLS club lift the 2023 Leagues Cup in August.