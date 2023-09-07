September 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Man burns the Nigerian constitution while lawyer burns his wig in protest against Tribunal ruling in favour of President Tinubu.

Two Nigerian men have registered their displeasure with the Electoral tribunal ruling in favour of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In videos posted online, one man burnt the Nigerian constitution saying it is ‘’useless” while another man, a sue.

On Wednesday, September 6, the Presidential Election Petitions Court affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Power didn’t do enough to prove their cases against the president.

(www.naija247news.com)