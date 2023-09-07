Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Tribunal Court

Man burns the Nigerian constitution while lawyer burns his wig in protest against Tribunal ruling

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Man burns the Nigerian constitution while lawyer burns his wig in protest against Tribunal ruling in favour of President Tinubu.

Two Nigerian men have registered their displeasure with the Electoral tribunal ruling in favour of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In videos posted online, one man burnt the Nigerian constitution saying it is ‘’useless” while another man, a sue.

On Wednesday, September 6, the Presidential Election Petitions Court affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Power didn’t do enough to prove their cases against the president.

(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Awoniyi Shorlisted For August Premier League Player Of The Month
Next article
Senior Advocate Criticizes INEC’s Role in Presidential Election Tribunal Verdict
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

News Wire -
On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark,...

At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in northeast Mali attacks -interim government

Naija247news, New York -
BAMAKO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - At least 49 civilians...

Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

News Wire -
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National...

Court Upholds Ned Nwoko’s Victory, Orders Rerun In Warri South LGA

News Wire -
The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

Oil Markets 0
On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark,...

At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in northeast Mali attacks -interim government

Geopolitics 0
BAMAKO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - At least 49 civilians...

Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

Regions 0
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights