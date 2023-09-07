Man, 25, remanded after pleading guilty to stealing 3 bags of rice

Badagry (Lagos) Sept. 7, 2023.

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court Lagos, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 25-year old man, Wale Sunday, for pleading guilty to stealing three bags of 50kg rice valued at N99,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, remanded Sunday after he pleaded guilty to a count charge bordering on stealing.

Adefioye ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Awhajigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 26, for facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 3 at about 1.00. p.m., in front of Agahmathen Palace, Ajara-Agahmathen, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendant stole three bags of 50kg foreign rice, which were inside his unregistered Toyota Avalon car, belonging to one Usman Hammed, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (www.naija247news.com)