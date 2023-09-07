I’ll Retire Atiku To Fombina, Buy Him Goats To Rear – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that he intends to offer a gracious retirement plan to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections. Shettima shared this during a conversation with reporters shortly after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing his contentment with the Tribunal’s decision and extending an invitation to his political opponents to collaborate, Shettima was asked about his previous statement regarding retiring Atiku. In response, he shifted the focus from politics to governance, acknowledging Atiku as an esteemed elder statesman.

Shettima stated, “We have moved beyond the phase of politics. Now, we are in the phase of governance. Atiku Abubakar is an elder statesman whom I hold in very high esteem. We are not going to retire Atiku to Dubai or Morocco. I’d retire him to Fombina. I’d buy him goats, broilers, and layers so that he can spend his days rearing cows and broilers.”

He added, “On a more serious note, Atiku is an elder statesman. The nation needs him. Experience is not something that you can buy in the market. We’d tap into his wealth of experience and exposure to catapult the nation to a higher pedestal. Politics is over; governance is now important.”

In a lengthy ruling on Wednesday, the five-judge panel dismissed petitions against Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 election. The Tribunal rejected petitions from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have expressed their disagreement with the verdict and indicated that they would consult with their lawyers to determine the next course of action.