I Sleep With One Eye – Man Cries Out After His Wife Threatened To Re-Circumcise Him.

September 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi chukwu.

A Nigerian man identified as Malam Ali, has reported his wife to a Sharia Court in Kano. He took his wife to a Sharia court sitting in Rijiyar Lemo, Kano State after she threatened to renew his circumcision. Malam Ali told the court that his wife has been threatening him for long that she would renew his circumcision, adding that she even bought a sharp knife and kept it inside the house, Daily Trust reports.

He said from that time he has been sleeping with one eye whenever he is in her house, as he has two wives. After hearing the complaint from the husband who asked the court to stop his wife from taking out her threat. the court presided over by Malam Sunusi Danbaba Daurawa adjourned the matter till October 4, for further hearing. Speaking to journalists after the court session, the husband said he checked her room and took away the sharp knife to save himself but he is not yet comfortable.

“I don’t know what happened; she just said she must renew it. I still love my wife and we are living peacefully. This is the only challenge I am facing with her,” he said. “That is why I decided to report her to the court if they can stop her,” he said. However, the wife refused to address journalists on why she is attempting to renew his circumcision.(www.naija247news.com)