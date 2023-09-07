Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

I Sleep With One Eye – Man Cries Out After His Wife Threatened To Re-Circumcise Him.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi chukwu.

A Nigerian man identified as Malam Ali, has reported his wife to a Sharia Court in Kano. He took his wife to a Sharia court sitting in Rijiyar Lemo, Kano State after she threatened to renew his circumcision. Malam Ali told the court that his wife has been threatening him for long that she would renew his circumcision, adding that she even bought a sharp knife and kept it inside the house, Daily Trust reports.

He said from that time he has been sleeping with one eye whenever he is in her house, as he has two wives. After hearing the complaint from the husband who asked the court to stop his wife from taking out her threat. the court presided over by Malam Sunusi Danbaba Daurawa adjourned the matter till October 4, for further hearing. Speaking to journalists after the court session, the husband said he checked her room and took away the sharp knife to save himself but he is not yet comfortable.

“I don’t know what happened; she just said she must renew it. I still love my wife and we are living peacefully. This is the only challenge I am facing with her,” he said. “That is why I decided to report her to the court if they can stop her,” he said. However, the wife refused to address journalists on why she is attempting to renew his circumcision.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
30% Naira Devaluation Monetary Policies Spark Uptrend in Nigeria’s Trade Value to N24.8trn in Six-Months as Inflation Spikes
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

30% Naira Devaluation Monetary Policies Spark Uptrend in Nigeria’s Trade Value to N24.8trn in Six-Months as Inflation Spikes

Godwin Okafor -
The latest report published by the National Bureau of...

I’ll Retire Atiku To Fombina, Buy Him Goats To Rear – Shettima

Samuel Onyekwe -
Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that he intends...

Nigeria Lost $100bn To North-East Insurgency, Says UNICEF

Samuel Onyekwe -
UNICEF has revealed that Nigeria suffered a staggering $100...

Is there a solution to Gov. Bala Mohammed’s basic education concern? By Tega Obukohwo

Naija247news, New York -
The atmosphere was tense on the afternoon of 5,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

30% Naira Devaluation Monetary Policies Spark Uptrend in Nigeria’s Trade Value to N24.8trn in Six-Months as Inflation Spikes

Analysis 0
The latest report published by the National Bureau of...

I’ll Retire Atiku To Fombina, Buy Him Goats To Rear – Shettima

Political parties 0
Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that he intends...

Nigeria Lost $100bn To North-East Insurgency, Says UNICEF

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
UNICEF has revealed that Nigeria suffered a staggering $100...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights