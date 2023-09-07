Menu
Cases & Trials

Cross River establishes small claims court to fastrack dispensation of justice

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Cross River State government is to establish Small Claims Court to enhance justice delivery in the state.

This was disclosed during a stakeholders workshop on alternative dispute resolution for magistrates in Cross River State.

The Small Claims Court is one of the state’s actions on Enabling Business Reforms, which the state is implementing through the Cross River State Enabling Business Environment Council.

Other partners in the initiative, include Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, FMFBNP, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum and the World Bank.

Speaking at a workshop, which started on Monday, Champion of the State Action On Business Enabling Reforms, SABER, in the state, Dr. Glory Effiong said: “Saber programmes development objective aims to improve both national and subnational overall business environments.

“These include efficiency of land administration, regulatory framework for private investment in fiber optic infrastructure, presence of state investment promotion agency as well as services provided by investment promotion agencies.

“One of the strategic initiatives adopted by many states towards quick determination of commercial disputes is the establishment of Small Claims Court to promote, encourage and facilitate alternative dispute resolution mechanism for small claims as an alternative to trial,” she said.

She added that they were working progressively with the state judiciary to support the establishment of Small Claims Court, hosting of state judiciary website and indeed organise the workshop on alternative dispute resolution for magistrates.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

