Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Tribunal Court

Court Upholds Ned Nwoko’s Victory, Orders Rerun In Warri South LGA

By: News Wire

Date:

The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has upheld the victory of Senator Ned Nwoko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the lawful winner of the Delta North Senatorial Election held on February 25, 2023.
The three-man Tribunal led by Justice Catherine Ogunsola dismissed the petition filed by Ken Kanmma of the Labour Party (LP) for lack of merit.
Delivering the unanimous judgment, the Tribunal held that the petitioner failed to prove his case as he could not tender before the Tribunal any relevant document to prove a case of non-compliance as contained in the petition.
Also, the Tribunal dismissed a petition of the All Progressive Congress (APC) petition against Nwoko filed by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. The petition was dismissed by the Tribunal and a cost of N500,000 awarded against the petitioner.
Also, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election within a period of 90 days in a petition brought against the victory of APC candidate, Joel Onowakpo-Thomas by PDP candidate, Michael Diden in the Delta South Senatorial District poll.
ADVERTISEMENT
Diden and his party in their petition prayed the court to void INEC’s declaration of Onowakpo-Thomas as senator-elect on the grounds that he “was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election and that his election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.
The petitioners, amongst others, are seeking an order of the Tribunal collating the results of the election conducted in Warri South Local Government Area to the lawful votes recorded in favour of the parties and declare the winner of the election based on the collation
The Tribunal agreed with the claim of the petitioner consequently declared a rerun only in Warri South council where the election was reportedly cancelled.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Apple shares fall amid reports of China’s increasing iPhone restrictions
Next article
Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

News Wire -
On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark,...

At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in northeast Mali attacks -interim government

Naija247news, New York -
BAMAKO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - At least 49 civilians...

Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

News Wire -
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National...

Apple shares fall amid reports of China’s increasing iPhone restrictions

News Wire -
Apple shares fell sharply for a second straight session...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

Oil Markets 0
On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark,...

At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in northeast Mali attacks -interim government

Geopolitics 0
BAMAKO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - At least 49 civilians...

Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

Regions 0
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights