Court jails ex-convict 2 years for stealing TV set

Kafanchan (Kaduna) Sept. 7, 2023

An Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has sentenced a 20-year-old man, James Monday, to two years in a correctional centre for stealing a television set.

The Police charged Monday, an ex-convict, for trespassing into a house and stealing, contrary to the provision of sections 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that the complainant, Ezekiel Danladi, reported the matter to the police on Sept. 3.

She added that Monday was caught after he went to the complainant’s house at Ungwan VIO in Kafanchan and stole a TV set valued N40, 000.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant had served jail term for a similar offence in 2021.

When the charges were read to him, the defendant pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

In his ruling, the Judge, Mr George Gwani sentenced Monday to six months imprisonment or a fine of N5000 for the first count and two years or N30, 000 fine for the second count.