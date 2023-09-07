Couple claims they’re actually cousins but have refused to break up 3-year marriage.

September 7,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

A married couple from Utah, USA claim they are actually cousins and don’t plan on ending their marriage

Tylee and Nick Waters said they have been married for three years, but somehow had no idea they were from the same family tree.

“I wish I was kidding,” the video, which has been viewed over 5.7 million times, captioned.

In the video, Nick wraps one arm around his supposed cousin-wife Tylee, as they share a kiss while a song plays.

The Utah couple revealed in a “silly facts” video they share the same birthday and also admitted they were told they look alike.

However, the pair never explained how they are related or how they found out.

“I just need to know if you’re kidding or not. I need the algorithm to bring me back to the story time,” one commenter replied in the last follow-up video.

“That’s disgusting… we are not going to take incest relationships and try and make them normal.. both of you need therapy,” an angry follower said. (www.naija247news.com)