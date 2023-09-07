Menu
Search
Subscribe
Climate change

COP28 allocates $4.5 billion in funding for clean energy initiatives in Africa.

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 President-Designate, has unveiled a significant initiative from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that pledges $4.5 billion to facilitate the harnessing of Africa’s clean energy potential. This announcement took place during a keynote address at the inaugural African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The initiative represents a groundbreaking collaboration involving crucial public, private, and development funds from UAE institutions, notably the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Etihad Credit Insurance, Masdar, and AMEA Power. Additionally, Africa50, an investment platform established by African governments and the Africa Development Bank, has joined forces with the UAE finance initiative.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, an advocate for tripling global renewable energy by 2030 and improving financial accessibility, emphasized the importance of African leaders enhancing policy and regulatory frameworks to attract long-term investments for clean and renewable energy projects.

He stated, “To reduce barriers to investment, the President-Designate highlighted multiple action points that require the coordinated efforts of African leaders and the international community.” He further emphasized that this initiative builds upon the UAE’s history of innovative blended finance solutions designed to promote clean energy adoption in emerging and developing nations.

This multi-stakeholder partnership approach aims to expedite sustainable economic development, address climate change challenges, and foster low-carbon growth. The initiative will prioritize investments in African countries with well-defined transition strategies, strengthened regulatory frameworks, and comprehensive plans for developing grid infrastructure that integrates supply and demand.

Sub-Saharan Africa currently has 600 million people without access to electricity, and expanding clean energy access can drive social and economic progress. However, investment in African renewables represents only 2 percent of the global total, falling far short of the $60 billion annual requirement by 2030.

The initiative seeks to rectify this imbalance by uniting key stakeholders to accelerate the development and delivery of infrastructure, generation, and distribution solutions, ultimately closing the gap in universal clean energy access. It will operate under the umbrella of Etihad 7, a development platform launched by the UAE to provide 100 million people in Africa with clean electricity by 2035. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Etihad Credit Insurance are kick-starting the initiative with initial investments aimed at catalyzing private sector involvement. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has received $1 billion in financial support to address infrastructure needs and provide innovative finance solutions, while Etihad Credit Insurance is contributing $500 million in credit insurance to de-risk and mobilize private capital, underscoring its commitment to global sustainable development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Contractors protest as FG dumps asphalt for concrete roads
Next article
Gabon’s military says ex-president Ali Bongo ‘free’ to travel abroad
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Freddie Mercury’s piano, Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics champions at auction

News Wire -
The piano that Freddie Mercury used to compose Bohemian...

Bode George Urges Nigerian Judiciary to Uphold Democratic Principles

Samuel Onyekwe -
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party...

Alleged Drug Trafficking: No evidence Tinubu was convicted in US – Tribunal

Saraki Mohammed -
The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja,...

Gabon’s military says ex-president Ali Bongo ‘free’ to travel abroad

News Wire -
Gabon’s former president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, has been released...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Freddie Mercury’s piano, Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics champions at auction

Music 0
The piano that Freddie Mercury used to compose Bohemian...

Bode George Urges Nigerian Judiciary to Uphold Democratic Principles

Political parties 0
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party...

Alleged Drug Trafficking: No evidence Tinubu was convicted in US – Tribunal

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights