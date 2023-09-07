Contractors protest as FG dumps asphalt for concrete roads

The Federal Government’s recent decision to switch from asphalt to concrete technology for road construction may trigger a clash with leading road construction companies handling major highway projects across the country. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, issued a directive instructing contractors to abandon asphalt and embrace concrete technology. This move could lead to the suspension of numerous ongoing highway projects, causing significant disruption.

Among the affected projects are the Benin-Warri dual carriageway and Benin-Sapele sections in Delta State, Maraba-Keffi road expansion in Nasarawa State, and the Minna-Zungeru-Tegina-Kontagora road in Niger State. Additionally, projects like the Zaria-Funtua-Sokoto-Shema road in Kaduna State and various sections in Gusau, Zamfara State, as well as the Mubi-Maiduguri and Bama-Konduga-Maiduguri road in Adamawa and Borno states could also face suspension.

This directive impacts major construction companies working on these projects, including China Harbour Engineering Company, Gilmour Engineering Nigeria Limited, CBC Global Civil & Building Construction, Setraco Nigeria Limited, Decency Associates Limited, Zephrygold International Limited, Levant Construction Company Limited, Geld Construction Company Limited, Triata Nigeria Limited, SKECC Nigeria Limited, and Mothercat Nigeria Limited.

The Minister has reportedly instructed the Bureau of Public Procurement to withdraw Certificates of No Objection for federal road contracts awarded during the previous administration, a move currently unconfirmed.

Contractors are protesting against the sudden shift, arguing that it breaches existing contracts and could result in substantial financial losses for both the government and construction companies. They highlight the considerable investments made in asphalt technology equipment and imported raw materials like bitumen.

The industry experts warn that this directive may lead to immediate work suspension, road redesigns from asphalt to concrete, and contract re-tendering or variations. This shift could necessitate new investments in equipment for concrete technology, increased cement imports due to domestic capacity limitations, potential port congestion, higher forex demand, and an elevated cost per kilometer for road construction.

Umahi defends his decision, emphasizing the need for durable roads through concrete technology. He is prepared to face legal challenges from contractors, stating that the government can specify contract conditions, including changes from asphalt to concrete.

However, contractors argue that while concrete is desirable for its durability, abrupt changes are impractical and costly. They suggest a reasonable transition period and a thorough examination of the decision’s pros and cons, questioning whether it’s politically motivated, aimed at benefiting cement manufacturers, or focused on road longevity.

Industry experts advise both the government and contractors to seek an amicable resolution to this issue, considering the potential financial implications and the transition period required for a concrete technology shift.