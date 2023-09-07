Buhari congratulates Tinubu over his victory at the Tribunal

September 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Tinubu for his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The court on Wednesday, September 6 upheld the election of President Tinubu and dismissed the petitions filed by the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement APM.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed joy over the ruling. He said the PEPC has “written history by spurning intimidation and all manner of prejudice to deliver justice according to law, to a majority of citizens whose wish is that the choices they made are respected.”

“If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people.

“with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.”

He advised the new APC administration led by Tinubu to get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.

The former President also voiced his appreciation to all citizens for maintaining peace throughout this period and prayed for continued progress and development under the APC government.

He congratulated the President, the Vice President and the APC on the victory in court, expressing his best wishes to them in fulfilling the peoples’ aspirations.(www.naija247news.com)