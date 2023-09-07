Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, experienced a drop below $90 per barrel in a volatile trading session, ending a nearly two-week-long rally. Several factors contributed to this decline, including signs pointing to reduced demand in the coming months.

Brent crude futures settled at $89.92 a barrel, marking a 0.8% decrease. The trading range for Brent crude during the session varied between $89.46 and $90.89. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 0.8%, closing at $86.67 a barrel. WTI crude’s trading range for the day was between $86.39 and $87.74.

This drop occurred after a nine-day winning streak for WTI and seven consecutive gains for Brent. The surge in prices earlier in the week followed an announcement by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top two oil exporters, that they would extend voluntary supply cuts until the end of the year. These cuts were in addition to the April agreements made by several OPEC+ producers, extending production cuts through 2024.

Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial, attributed the corrective pressure on crude futures to a strengthening U.S. Dollar Index and weaker economic data from the euro zone, which saw economic activity grow by only 0.1% compared to the expected 0.3%.

The stronger U.S. dollar played a role in pushing the yen to a 10-month low and weakening the euro and sterling to their lowest levels in three months. A robust U.S. economy bolstered the dollar, increasing the cost of oil purchases in other currencies.

Mixed data from China also affected the market. While overall exports fell by 8.8% in August year-on-year, crude imports surged by 30.9%. The increase in Chinese product exports tempered bullish sentiments.

Concerns about rising oil output from Iran and Venezuela, potentially offsetting cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, added further pressure to the market.

Despite these challenges, U.S. demand remained robust. Crude oil stockpiles decreased by 6.3 million barrels during the previous week, marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline and a total drop of over 6% in the past month.

Analysts observed that while supply constraints did not present immediate negative factors, potential demand risks, particularly in the fourth quarter, could emerge as the market transitions from the summer demand peak to the off-peak season for oil consumption.