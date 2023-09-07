Bode George Urges Nigerian Judiciary to Uphold Democratic Principles

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on the Nigerian judiciary to prioritize the will of the people and refrain from interfering in the selection of winners during electoral processes.

Speaking on Arise News, he emphasized the importance of democracy being a government of, by, and for the people, and stressed that the judiciary should not decide on behalf of the electorate who should hold key political positions.

In a related context, Bode George warned against the judiciary being manipulated to disrupt the electoral process, especially in delivering judgments on the Presidential Election Petition. During a state-of-the-nation press conference in Lagos, he criticized the Federal Government’s approach to distributing palliatives, describing it as “voodoo economics.”

He questioned the fairness of equal monetary allocations to states with vastly different populations and economic needs and urged a more balanced approach to economic decision-making in the country.