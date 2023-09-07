Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

BBNaija All Stars: KimOprah is my ex-girlfriend – Omashola.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Big Brother Naija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, aka Sholzy, has revealed that he and fellow houseguest Kim Oprah once dated.

He said it was the reason Kim was pissed he didn’t pick her as one of his BFFs when he won the Head of House game on Monday.

Sholzy disclosed this during his diary session on Thursday.

He said he didn’t pick her as a BFF because he didn’t want to jeopardise his current relationship with his fiancée.

He said: “KimOprah was mad that I didn’t pick her for BFF. I can’t because she’s my ex-girlfriend. I have a woman that I love so much. I’m not willing to jeopardise that relationship.

“She [Kim] is now giving me attitude, making it seem like I’m in a relationship with her again. She needs to stick with who she is and be content.” (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Nigerians have spoken, and the court has affirmed it,” Wike reacts to Tribunal ruling
Next article
Apple shares fall amid reports of China’s increasing iPhone restrictions
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

News Wire -
On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark,...

At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in northeast Mali attacks -interim government

Naija247news, New York -
BAMAKO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - At least 49 civilians...

Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

News Wire -
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National...

Court Upholds Ned Nwoko’s Victory, Orders Rerun In Warri South LGA

News Wire -
The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

Oil Markets 0
On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark,...

At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in northeast Mali attacks -interim government

Geopolitics 0
BAMAKO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - At least 49 civilians...

Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

Regions 0
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights