Awoniyi Shorlisted For August Premier League Player Of The Month

Taiwo Awoniyi was named in the shortlist for the August 2023 Premier League Player of the Month prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nottigham Forest striker scored thrice in four games for Forest, stretching his impressive showing from last term.

“The Nigerian striker scored in each of Nottingham Forest’s first three matches, extending his overall scoring streak dating back to last season to seven consecutive Premier League matches, only the third African player to do so,” the Premier League said in a Thursday statement announcing the six nominees for the award.

Here are the nominees for @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month… 🥁

🌳 @taiwoawoniyi18

⚒️ @_JarrodBowen

⚪️ @Madders10

🐝 @BMbeumo19

🌊 @kaoru_mitoma

🔵 Rodri#PLAwards | 🗳️ https://t.co/z9toFkGBoP pic.twitter.com/aCwp0SzX3B

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 7, 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He will face competition from West Ham’s Jarod Bowen, James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur, Rodri (Manchester City), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), and Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) in the race for the gong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can vote for the winner of the prize on the EA Sports website and have until 12 p.m. on Monday 11 September to do that.

In addition to their votes, a select team of football will also pick the winner who is to be announced next week.

Awoniyi will be part of Nigeria’s team when they take on São Tomé and Principe in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier this weekend.

Arteta Battles Mentor Guardiola

ADVERTISEMENT

🖐️ of the best!

Which Premier League boss gets your vote for @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month? 🤔 #PLAwards | 🗳️ https://t.co/SghpTNcFCU pic.twitter.com/0073p1At4Z

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has been named in the Manager of the Month category after leading the Gunners to an unbeaten streak in the period under review.

Arsenal won three games and drew one as they continued their quest to win a first league tie since 2004.

Arteta was listed for the award alongside his former boss and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola; Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool; David Moyes of Everton and AngePostecoglou of Tottenham.

“The fans’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week,” the EPL explained.