Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in northeast Mali attacks -interim government

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

BAMAKO, Sept 7 (Reuters) – At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed when Islamist militants attacked a military camp and a vessel in northeastern Mali on Thursday, the interim government said.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Many more were wounded, it added in a statement read on national television, noting that the death toll was provisional.

Insurgents attacked a boat carrying civilians across the flooded plains that separate the towns of Gao and Mopti during the rainy season. The vessel was traveling from Gao when it was hit.

Assailants also attacked a military camp in the Bourem Circle, an administrative subdivision of the Gao region in Mali’s northeast.

Around 50 assailants were killed in response and three days of national mourning declared, the interim government said.

Mali is one of several West African countries battling a violent insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State that took root in its arid north in 2012.

Militants have gained ground, spreading across the Sahel and to coastal West African nations, despite costly international efforts to support local troops. Thousands have been killed and over six million displaced across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Frustrations about growing insecurity spurred two military takeovers in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020 – four of eight coups to hit West and Central Africa over the past three years.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Richard Chang

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage
Next article
Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

News Wire -
On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark,...

Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

News Wire -
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National...

Court Upholds Ned Nwoko’s Victory, Orders Rerun In Warri South LGA

News Wire -
The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal...

Apple shares fall amid reports of China’s increasing iPhone restrictions

News Wire -
Apple shares fell sharply for a second straight session...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Brent Crude Falls Below $90 Amid Concerns Over Weaker Demand

Oil Markets 0
On September 7, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark,...

Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

Regions 0
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National...

Court Upholds Ned Nwoko’s Victory, Orders Rerun In Warri South LGA

Election Tribunal Court 0
The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights