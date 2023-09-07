Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Amotekun arrests ex-convict for alleged house breaking, phone theft in Osun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The State Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, on Wednesday said the corps arrested an ex-convict for allegedly breaking into a room and stealing a woman’s phone in Osogbo.

Adewinmbi in a statement explained that the suspect was arrested on Sunday at about 5.00 a. m., after the woman he entered her room suddenly woke up and raised alarm.

“Amotekun Corps have arrested a 40 year-old-man, Rufai Wasiu, for burgling a house at the back of Adunni Olorisa House, Ibokun Road, Osogbo and stealing a phone.

“The suspect was apprehended when the lady, whose room he broke into, suddenly woke up and raised alarm which attracted neighbours.

“He was caught by residents and later handed over to Amotekun operatives from the Osogbo Command.” he said.

Adewinmbi said when the suspect’s house at Ologun Compound Ibokun Road, Osogbo, was searched by Amotekun personnel, goat ropes were found in his room.

He said this confirmed reports that he was also into stealing goats and other livestocks in the area.

The Amotekun commander said during interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime and that he spent three months in jail last year, which was his second imprisonment for stealing.

He said the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Some people’s dream is to make sure you are not successful”- Comedian Destalker
Next article
Natural gas, key to Africa’s industrialisation process to ending region’s massive energy poverty by Jason Mitchell
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Artisan docked for allegedly slicing woman’s face with cutlass

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Okitipupa (Ondo State), Sept. 7, 2023 A 38 year-old artisan,...

Airtel partners device manufacturers to drive 5G adoption

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Sep. 7, 2023. Airtel Nigeria, on Wednesday in...

Eni unit did not obtain its consent in Oando sale , Nigeria’s NNPC Ltd says

Godwin Okafor -
LONDON, Sept 7 - Nigerian state oil firm NNPC...

G20 set to grant membership to African Union – sources

Naija247news, New York -
JOHANNESBURG/NEW DELHI, Sept 7 - The Group of 20,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Artisan docked for allegedly slicing woman’s face with cutlass

Law and Order 0
Okitipupa (Ondo State), Sept. 7, 2023 A 38 year-old artisan,...

Airtel partners device manufacturers to drive 5G adoption

Technology 0
Lagos, Sep. 7, 2023. Airtel Nigeria, on Wednesday in...

Eni unit did not obtain its consent in Oando sale , Nigeria’s NNPC Ltd says

Oil Markets 0
LONDON, Sept 7 - Nigerian state oil firm NNPC...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights