Airtel partners device manufacturers to drive 5G adoption

Lagos, Sep. 7, 2023.

Airtel Nigeria, on Wednesday in Lagos, said it had partnered with renowned device manufacturers to drive 5G adoption.

Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Femi Oshinlaja, said in a statement that the partnership was in line with the company’s commitment to enhance innovation, improve customer experience and transform various aspects of its customers’ daily activities.

Oshinlaja said the strategic partnership was not only to increase access to the latest technological advancements, but also to encourage consumers to take advantage of the vast potential of 5G connectivity.

“Our partnership with leading 5G device manufacturers like Samsung, Tecno, and Infinix is a testament to Airtel’s commitment to providing our customers with access to the latest technological advancements.

“We believe that through this partnership, consumers will not only gain awareness about the potential of 5G but also access devices that enable them to fully embrace the benefits of this transformative technology,” he said.

Oshinlaja said a notable highlight of the partnership was the exclusive data package provided for users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

He said for just N2,000, customers could enjoy a generous 10GB of data, allowing them to explore the vast potential of 5G connectivity.

Oshinlaja added that Airtel’s partnership with smartphone manufacturers had also enabled the introduction of the lowest-priced 5G device in Nigeria such as the Samsung A14 5G, Infinix Hot 30 5G and Tecno Camon 201 among others. (www.naija247news.com(