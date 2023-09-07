Menu
Abusive boyfriend shoots pregnant woman to death in South Africa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 36-year-old pregnant woman was shot dead allegedly by her boyfriend in full view of the public in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

The incident occurred in Samora Machel Street, near Buscor’s bus terminals in Mbombela on Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023.

According to some eyewitnesses, the woman was shot after getting out of a taxi.

Two bystanders said the suspect had been driving a bakkie and came from a filling station when he stopped in front of the victim.

They claimed he drew his firearm and shot her in the right leg. She fell down, and the man allegedly shot her in the head twice before driving off in Valencia’s direction.

The witnesses phoned the police and the paramedics. Emer-G-Med responded and declared the woman dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli who confirmed the incident said that a case of murder has been registered at Nelspruit Police Station.

“A 36-year-old woman has been gunned down while en route to work, in full view of commuters. The incident took place in Mbombela CBD next to a bus terminal today, Wednesday 06 September 2023 at around 05:20,” he said.

“According to information, the victim was gunned down in an alleged drive-by-shooting from a white Isuzu Light Delivery Vehicle bakkie. The victim was shot in her upper body.

“Police as well as Medical Emergency Personnel were summoned to the scene where the woman was unfortunately certified dead. Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Detective Colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi,”

No arrest has been made so far, however, police investigations continue, he added.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the incident.

Manamela further vowed that the police would hunt down the suspect and ensure that the perpetrator is soon brought to book.

Meanwhile, another witness, alleged that the mother of the victim said her daughter had opened a case of assault against the suspect.

Her mother allegedly told her to come home as she was being abused, after which the suspect became angry as he had already paid lobola. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

