Election Tribunal Court

‘You Can’t Interrupt Judgment’, Tribunal Scolds APC’s Lawyer Who Complained After Eight Hours

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

There was a mild drama at the Court of Appeal, the venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday when the justices delivering judgments shut down a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, for interruption.

The Tribunal resumed at 9am and the justices have been delivering verdicts in what can be described as a marathon judgment.

Apparently fatigued after eight hours of judgment delivery by the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, Uwensuyi-Edosomwan at 5pm asked the court to be brief and either “dismiss or allow” the petitions of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi; against the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the APC.
“I have listened to your Lordship’s eloquent judgment,” Uwensuyi-Edosomwan interjected.
“You don’t have to interrupt judgment, we are delivering judgment and we are still on,” one of the justices shut down the senior lawyer.
“You don’t have to suggest to us how to deliver judgment. So, you seriously think that all five of us wouldn’t know that?” one of the justices queried.

Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, who subsequently apologised, sat down while the judgment resumed.

