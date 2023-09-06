“What a waste”- Seyi Law mocks supporters of opposition parties on tribunal judgement

September 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law has taken a swipe at supporters of opposition parties following the presidential tribunal judgement which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In tweet he shared, Seyi Law asked if supporters of the opposition parties are still crying or hoping for a rerun.

He tweeted:

“Have they started crying already, or are they still hoping for a rerun? What a waste.”(www.naija247news.com).