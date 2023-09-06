Menu
“Tribunal’s judgment isn’t final; parties can go to the Supreme Court – Falana.”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Human rights attorney Femi Falana recently emphasized that the forthcoming judgment from the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) should not be perceived as the ultimate decision.

Speaking during an episode of Channels TV’s “Politics Today,” Falana clarified that regardless of the tribunal’s ruling on Wednesday, parties dissatisfied with the outcome still retain the option to take their case to the Supreme Court.

He stated, “I am concerned that there is a misconception that everything concludes with the Court of Appeal and the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Any party unsatisfied with the verdict on Wednesday still has the avenue to appeal to the Supreme Court. Election petition tribunals have issued judgments in the past, and sometimes, those anticipated to win ended up losing. Therefore, I urge Nigerians to allow the legal process to unfold.”

Falana also advocated for a reform of electoral laws in Nigeria, highlighting the need to streamline the election tribunal process and integrate technology for faster resolutions.

Regarding security concerns, the Department of State Services (DSS) had issued a warning about potential violent protests aimed at discrediting the federal government and security agencies over various socio-economic issues in the country.

Tinubu studying G-20 invitation, didn't apply to join BRICS — Presidency
NNPP Crisis: Alkali, former National Chairman dumps Party
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

