Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Tinubu administration strikes $14 billion investment pledges from India, woo economic pact

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

NEW DELHI, Sept 6 – Nigeria has successfully garnered pledges totaling nearly $14 billion from Indian investors and is actively pursuing an economic cooperation agreement with the South Asian nation, as announced by a presidential spokesperson on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

India’s Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) has committed to infuse $3 billion into Nigeria’s steel sector, while Indorama Corp is planning an additional $8 billion investment to expand its petrochemical facility in the West African country, stated spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale in an official statement.

In addition to these significant commitments, Skipperseil Ltd’s founding Chairman, Jitender Sachdeva, and India’s Bharti Enterprises have both pledged substantial investments. Sachdeva will contribute $1.6 billion over four years to establish power generation plants, while Bharti Enterprises commits $700 million to Nigeria, Ngelale confirmed.

Furthermore, Nigeria has approved a $1 billion partnership agreement with the Indian government to support the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria in achieving 40% self-sufficiency in local manufacturing and the production of defense equipment within three years.

President Bola Tinubu, representing a guest country, will participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi later this week. He engaged in discussions with Indian investors during the Nigeria-India presidential roundtable and conference, aimed at mobilizing global capital for infrastructure development.

Tinubu extended an invitation to potential investors, stating, “We are ready to provide you with the best returns on investment possible; there’s no place quite like our country.”

Nigeria’s government aims to encourage investments as an alternative to excessive borrowing for funding job creation and critical infrastructure projects, including railways, roads, and power plants. Tinubu’s administration has initiated bold reforms, including the removal of a costly petrol subsidy and the easing of foreign exchange trading restrictions, in a concerted effort to revitalize an economy grappling with mounting debt, sluggish growth, high unemployment, and double-digit inflation.

Notably, Africa’s most populous nation is exploring the possibility of becoming the continent’s second G20 member, following South Africa, and is presently evaluating the associated risks and benefits.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Boyfriend allegedly kills lover in Akwa Ibom
Next article
JUST IN: Labour Party rejects Presidential Election Petition Court Judgement
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tribunal Affirms Tinubu’s Election As President

Saraki Mohammed -
The Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday affirmed the...

Return to work Thursday, NLC tells workers after warning strike

Samuel Onyekwe -
THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has told all the...

Tribunal declares Delta South Senatorial polls inconclusive

Naija247news, New York -
THE National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba,...

PEPC verdict: Peter Obi only chases a wild goose’ – Apapa-led faction

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of Labour Party said it...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tribunal Affirms Tinubu’s Election As President

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday affirmed the...

Return to work Thursday, NLC tells workers after warning strike

Regions 0
THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has told all the...

Tribunal declares Delta South Senatorial polls inconclusive

Election Tribunal Court 0
THE National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights