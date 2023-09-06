Tinubu administration strikes $14 billion investment pledges from India, woo economic pact

NEW DELHI, Sept 6 – Nigeria has successfully garnered pledges totaling nearly $14 billion from Indian investors and is actively pursuing an economic cooperation agreement with the South Asian nation, as announced by a presidential spokesperson on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

India’s Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) has committed to infuse $3 billion into Nigeria’s steel sector, while Indorama Corp is planning an additional $8 billion investment to expand its petrochemical facility in the West African country, stated spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale in an official statement.

In addition to these significant commitments, Skipperseil Ltd’s founding Chairman, Jitender Sachdeva, and India’s Bharti Enterprises have both pledged substantial investments. Sachdeva will contribute $1.6 billion over four years to establish power generation plants, while Bharti Enterprises commits $700 million to Nigeria, Ngelale confirmed.

Furthermore, Nigeria has approved a $1 billion partnership agreement with the Indian government to support the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria in achieving 40% self-sufficiency in local manufacturing and the production of defense equipment within three years.

President Bola Tinubu, representing a guest country, will participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi later this week. He engaged in discussions with Indian investors during the Nigeria-India presidential roundtable and conference, aimed at mobilizing global capital for infrastructure development.

Tinubu extended an invitation to potential investors, stating, “We are ready to provide you with the best returns on investment possible; there’s no place quite like our country.”

Nigeria’s government aims to encourage investments as an alternative to excessive borrowing for funding job creation and critical infrastructure projects, including railways, roads, and power plants. Tinubu’s administration has initiated bold reforms, including the removal of a costly petrol subsidy and the easing of foreign exchange trading restrictions, in a concerted effort to revitalize an economy grappling with mounting debt, sluggish growth, high unemployment, and double-digit inflation.

Notably, Africa’s most populous nation is exploring the possibility of becoming the continent’s second G20 member, following South Africa, and is presently evaluating the associated risks and benefits.