Tension rises in Ogbomoso as Royal Family rejects RCCG Pastor as New Soun

Naija247news Reports Ongoing Tension in Ogbomoso Over Soun-Elect Controversy

Ogbomoso is currently gripped by palpable tension following the recent rejection of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye by the Royal Family as the new Soun of Ogbomoso land, despite the approval given by the Oyo State Government over the weekend.

Governor Seyi Makinde had granted approval for the selection of Prince Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomoso land. However, this decision has triggered a swift reaction from the Laoye family, from which the Soun-elect originates. They have appealed to the State government to reconsider its choice.

Alhaji Garuba Tewogbola, the head of the Laoye family, expressed that while Prince Afolabi is indeed a member of their family, his recognition among many remained a point of contention. Alhaji Tewogbola pointed out that the matter of who rightfully occupies the Soun throne is still pending in court.

Prince Tajudeen Olapade, the PRO of the Laoye family, criticized the kingmakers’ decision, stating their surprise at hearing Prince Afolabi’s name announced as the new Soun of Ogbomoso land.

Reports indicate that members of the Laoye family scattered across Ogbomoso land are calling for a reversal of the Oyo State government’s decision. They have appealed to all town indigenes to remain calm while closely monitoring the situation.

The escalating tension has raised doubts about whether the RCCG pastor will eventually ascend to the throne. The Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor is connected to the 9th Soun of Ogbomoso, Late Oba Laoye Orumogege from the Baiyewuwon Ruling House of Aremo House, Ode-Aremo, Ogbomoso. He currently serves as the Pastor of RCCG, Jesus House, Washington DC, United States of America, and is married to Pastor Mrs. Omo Olaoye, with whom he has been blessed with two daughters.