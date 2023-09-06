Strike halts activities in Rivers, Osun, Edo, Kano, Kaduna, Cross River

September 6,2023.

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday made good its threat to hold a two day warning strike from Tuesday, recording mixed compliance across the country.

While the strike grounded government’s activities in states such as Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Benue, Kaduna and Kano, among others. It recorded partial compliance in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara and Kebbi.

Some of the highlights of the strike included the total shut down of the ports, Osogbo Transmission Company, and some power distribution companies, DisCos, raising fears of imminent blackout.

Day one met our objectives’

Speaking on the strike, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, expressed delight over the level of compliance on day one of the two-day warning strike, saying the first day of the strike fully achieved NLC’s objectives.

He said: “We are very happy with the level of compliance. I can tell you that day one of the warning strike met our objectives. We believe that day two will send a stronger signal to the federal government that we are determined to ensure our members and other Nigerians do not continue to suffer the bad policies of our government.

‘’From the onset, we have objectives that we articulated in the communiqué we released on Friday, September 1, 2023. We are doggedly following the objectives until we are satisfied that the appropriate authorities addressed our demands.”

Also in a circular to state councils, titled “Our two-day nationwide warning strike: First day of success”, Ajaero appreciated members of NLC in the states and affiliate unions “for the massive support and efforts at ensuring that the first day of the nationwide warning strike took off with a resounding success across the nation.

“You have all demonstrated that your words and decisions will always be backed by action. This has resonated in every part of the country today (yesterday) and we are sure that the message has been sent to those who doubt our determination to push through with our objectives.

‘’We are glad to inform you that all of our objectives for the first day were fully met because of the high level of compliance experienced as a result of your collective efforts around the federation.

Congress salutes you all for your commitment towards ensuring that the reasons for the warning strike were fulfilled at this time. We, however, urge you all to continue with the same zeal and determination which saw the huge success recorded today (yesterday) as we move to the second and final day of the nationwide strike to ensure a complete success of the entire exercise.

While thanking all Nigerian workers and, indeed, the masses for their understanding as we go through this trying time, we call for more efforts of the kind you showed today and urge all of us to join hands to ensure that all loopholes observed during today’s action are plugged so that tomorrow’s action will be a total success.

“It is our civic duty to ensure that we are governed effectively and that those in government remain accountable to the people at all times! We are committed to that and with your continued support; our nation will surely become a better place for all of us.”

Lagos

Though Lagos is one of states that recorded partial compliance, some residents expressed frustration over the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

The strike did not have any effect at the Lagos State Secretariat where workers were seen going about their regular business.

Some banks also opened for business with customers seen entering and exiting the premises.

However, workers of Ikeja Electric were locked out of their offices as officials of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, manned the gate to turn back customers.

Similarly, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, shut all maritime activities in Apapa, Tin Can and other jetties.

MWUN’s Deputy Secretary General, Erazua Oniha, told Vanguard that besides Lagos, the union’s taskforce on the strike also effectively crippled port operations in Rivers, Cross River and Delta states.

Abuja

In Abuja, the block housing the Federal Ministry of Education at the federal secretariat was locked for some minutes and later opened for civil servants to resume work.

Meanwhile, other blocks at the secretariat remained open, with workers going into the building for work.

Delta

In Asaba, the Delta State capital, there was partial compliance, as banks and ports operations were crippled in Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state.

Chairman of the state chapter of NLC, Goodluck Ofobruku, said: “In Delta State, the compliance is very high. You must not forget that we have NLC and TUC. NLC is controlling 90 per cent of the unions and TUC, 10 per cent.

Rivers

The warning strike began in the capital city of Port Harcourt with a total grounding of all public and other commercial activties

Banks, some filling stations and other commercial institutions along the busy Port Harcourt/Aba expressway, Odili, Abuloma, Sani Abacha and the Ikwerre roads were shut as part of the warning strike, while some major roads in the state capital were virtually empty.

Edo

In Benin City, the capital of Edo State, government activities were completely paralyzed, forcing suspension of two judgments that ought to have been delivered by the National/State Assembly Election Tribunal.

Commercial banks, companies such as Guinness Plc, 7Up bottling company, the Central Park in Benin City, government offices, hospitals and other facilities were shut by the striking NLC members who were led by the state chairman, Odion Olaye.

The Hon Justice O.A. Chijioke-led election tribunal II, was scheduled to deliver judgment in the petition filed by Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, candidate in the February 25 general election, Mr. Okhuarobo Henry Osamuede, against Mr. Omoruyi Murphy Osaro of the Labour Party, LP.(www.naija247news.com)