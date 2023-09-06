Menu
Soun-elect steps down as RCCG pastor

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

September 6,2023.

THE Soun of Ogbomosoland elect, Pastor Ghandi Laoye, has been anointed by his church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, for his new calling.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State approved the appointment of Laoye last week.

The Soun-elect is also the Pastor-in-Charge of the RCCG Jesus House Parish, Washington DC, United States of America.

He succeeds Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, who joined his ancestors in December 2021 at 95 after reigning for 48 years.

At the service last Sunday, tagged Joint Celebration, Laoye was anointed by his co-pastors alongside his successor in the parish, Pastor Olumide Ogunjuyigbe.

Speaking after the prayer and anointing session, the new monarch told the congregation that he was directed by the General Overseer of the RCCG Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to hand over to Ogunjuyigbe.

The RCCG Jesus House Parish, Washington DC, on its Facebook page, said: “Pastor Ghandi passed on the baton of leadership to Pastor Olumide. Congratulations on this new journey Pastor Olumide. We know that the eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man what God will do through you! As God was with Pastor Ghandi, so shall He be with you.

“Thank you so much Pastor G for your excellent leadership over the years. As you transition into this next phase of your illustrious life, we celebrate you, we congratulate you. We pray that your life will go from glory to glory, from strength to strength. We promise to continue the great legacy you have left behind. Amen.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
