Soludo launches free antenatal care and delivery for expectant mothers

September 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Anambra State Governor has offered free antenatal and delivery services for pregnant women, registered in all government hospitals and health centers across the state.

The Governor who was speaking at Nnobi General Hospital during the launch of the initiative which is part of his administration’s efforts to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, emphasized that the free cost of services will continue as long as he is at the helm of affairs.

While cautioning beneficiaries against abusing it, Professor Soludo also announced that Agulu/Nnobi road, Nkpor to Nnobi road, Awka-Etiti to Nnokwa road will recieve attention in phases with proper road markings.

He spoke about other measures rolled out by his government to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal, including cash awards, among others, saying that the rice consignment will be distributed by the end of September for onward distribution to wards in the state.

The ongoing distribution of palm and coconut seedlings Anambra households, payment of pensions and gratuities, among others, topped the Governor’s speech.

He tasked Anambra communities on Public Private Community Partnership as government alone cannot do development work, because according the Governor ninety-eight percent of Anambra funds are in the hands of private people while government only controls two percent.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike said the initiative is to make sure that ndị Anambra enjoyed good health. He mentioned the training of five hundred health workers under the employ of the state government approved by the Governor Soludo.

Dr. Obidike revealed that some doctors and many nurses as well as Hematology lab attendant were sent to Nnobi General Hospital, pointing out that part of the reason for the initiative was to further reduce the rate of maternal/infant mortality, asking ndi Anambra to use the provided phone numbers to shortcoming if they are not satisfied with any service.

He emphasized that approval for the antenatal and delivery have been secured with funds released by Governor Soludo. He appreciated the Governor for the initiative which he described as laudable.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Idemili South, Mrs Amaka Obi said that things were different before the advent of the Soludo administration, highlighted and commended his efforts in the education sector, roads and infrastructure, among others.

The Commissioner for Culture and Entertainment, Mr. Don Onyenji, former Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha, Adviser to the Governor on Youth Development, Dr. Nelson Omenugha, among others, attended the event.(www.naija247news.com).